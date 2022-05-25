Roberts holds onto state Senate District 15 seat

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Dan Roberts represents Alabama Senate District 15 and won re-election in the Republican primary on May 24, 2022.

Incumbent state Sen. Dan Roberts will have another term in office after defeating challenger Brian Christine in the May 24 Republican primary.

Roberts, a Mountain Brook resident, was first elected to the state Senate in 2018 and touted his focus on tax issues while in office. Christine, a urologist who also lives in Mountain Brook, said he wanted to bring a “fighting spirit” to Montgomery.

“I congratulate Senator Roberts on his victory,” Christine said. “I had the opportunity to meet two of his sons today and several of his grandchildren; the Roberts are a fine family and clearly the product of loving parents. I am certain Anne Roberts is proud of her husband, her children and her beautiful grandchildren.”

Due to the lateness of results coming in, no statement from Dan Roberts was available at the time of publication.

With no Democratic challenger, Roberts will maintain his seat in the Legislature.