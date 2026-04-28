Rosé in the Roses returns May 7 to support botanical garden internships

× Expand Staff photos. Rosé in the Roses fundraiser at Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Dunn Formal Rose Garden Guests sample wine and take in the blooms during the Rosé in the Roses fundraiser at Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Dunn Formal Rose Garden, an annual event hosted by the Friends' Junior Board each spring to support college internships at the gardens.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its annual Rosé in the Roses event May 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden.

“It is usually held around the time the rose garden is in full bloom, so it is just beautiful,” said Cassia Kesler, director of communications and marketing for Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The wine is sponsored by Finch Fine Wines, and the fundraiser is sponsored by Shoal Creek Properties.

Hosted by the Friends’ Junior Board, the event requires reservations in advance. The Junior Board has hosted the event for five years, with last year’s drawing about 300 people.

“It is always best to secure your tickets as soon as possible to ensure you have an opportunity to come,” Kesler said. “We invite people to come with their friends and just enjoy a really pleasant evening.”

Expand Staff photos. Rosé in the Roses fundraiser at Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Dunn Formal Rose Garden Guests sample wine and take in the blooms during the Rosé in the Roses fundraiser at Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Dunn Formal Rose Garden, an annual event hosted by the Friends' Junior Board each spring to support college internships at the gardens.

All proceeds go toward internships at Birmingham Botanical Gardens, which allow college students to gain practical experience toward a career in public horticulture. Kesler said the event will help fund three internships. One intern works alongside the horticulture team on general landscape maintenance. An informal education intern collaborates with the education and community engagement team, assisting with summer camps, interpretive programs and educational initiatives. The third internship was not detailed.

“We plan to also have live music during the event, which also adds to the beauty of the evening,” Kesler said. “Last year we had a band with a saxophone and keyboard.”

Guests can choose from three types of wine, with a nonalcoholic option also available.