Rose class at Birmingham Botanical Gardens helps gardeners choose the right variety

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host "Roses for Every Garden: Which Rose Is Right for You?" on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Hodges Room.

Led by award-winning rosarian Chris VanCleave, the class will explore the major categories of garden roses and help participants understand how different varieties grow, how often they bloom and what level of maintenance they require.

Vancleave will also discuss fragrance, growth habits and garden performance, giving attendees guidance for choosing roses that fit their available space, gardening style and desired level of care.

The program follows VanCleave's spring class, "Rooted in Roses: The Journey to Beautiful Blooms," and is designed for both first-time rose growers and gardeners looking to expand an existing collection.

VanCleave serves as editor of "The Fragrant Rose," the digital publication of the American Rose Society, and is a board member of American Garden Rose Selections. He has also contributed to Southern Living and co-hosts the "Rose Chat Podcast."

Registration is $20 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $25 for nonmembers and is available at bbgardens.org/event/roses-for-every-garden-which-rose-is-right-for-you.