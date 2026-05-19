Rose gardening program to focus on growing blooms in Alabama

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host “Rooted in Roses: The Journey to Beautiful Blooms” on Thursday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Hodges Room at 2612 Lane Park Road.

The presentation will be led by Chris VanCleave, known as “America’s Favorite Rose Gardener” and the “Redneck Rosarian.” VanCleave will share guidance on growing roses in Alabama, including selecting varieties, preparing soil, watering, fertilizing, pruning and managing seasonal growing challenges.

The program is designed for both beginner and experienced gardeners interested in improving rose health and encouraging blooms year after year.

The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/rooted-in-roses-the-journey-to-beautiful-blooms.