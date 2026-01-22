Feedback wanted: What do you think of the roundabouts?

× Expand Photo courtesy of ALDOT Mountain Brook Village now has two roundabouts to assist with traffic congestion of the US-280 off ramp, Cahaba Road, Chester Road and Lane Park Road near the Birmingham Zoo.

Mountain Brook residents and drivers have had about six months to adjust to the two new traffic roundabouts in Mountain Brook Village.

The roundabouts had been discussed and planned for a decade, before finally being constructed and opened last year.

Roundabouts are a traffic pattern designed to alleviate congestion and are quite common in other parts of the country and around the world, but the ones now operational in Mountain Brook have taken some getting used to for local drivers.

We want to hear from you. Now that the roundabouts have been open for a period of time, what are your thoughts on them? Have they helped at all? Are hesitant or uncertain drivers making traffic flow an issue?

You can either respond to us on social media or send an email to VIllage Living managing editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com with your impressions. Your thoughts may be used in an upcoming story.