Run the zoo to support Alabama’s coast at Zoo Run 2026

Zoo Run 2026 — Cardio for the Coast takes place Saturday, Feb. 21, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Zoo. Hosted by the Birmingham Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers, the 3K fun run invites participants to run or walk along paved and unpaved pathways throughout the zoo while supporting coastal conservation efforts.

Runner registration is $35 and includes a custom race T-shirt, chipped race bib, zoo admission for the day, access to the post-race afterparty and themed lawn games, along with post-race beverages. Awards will be presented to the fastest and slowest runners. To guarantee a preferred T-shirt size, participants must register by Feb. 1 at noon.

A $15 spectator option is also available and includes early zoo admission and access to the afterparty, though it does not include a race T-shirt. Zoo memberships are not valid for this event since it takes place outside normal operating hours.

The afterparty begins once the race concludes and continues until 10 a.m., with full zoo access beginning at 9 a.m. Packet pickup will be held at the zoo parking lot on Feb. 19 and 20, with a final pickup window race morning from 5:45 to 6:45 a.m. Registration closes at 6:30 a.m. on race day.

All proceeds benefit the Alabama Coastal Foundation, a Mobile-based nonprofit founded in 1993 to protect and preserve Alabama’s coastal environment through education, cooperation and community involvement.

For registration and full details, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/BirminghamChapterOfAAZKAnnualZooRun.