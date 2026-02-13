Saint Luke’s to host “Treasures in the Dark” evening with Katherine Wolf

× Expand Submitted Treasures in the Dark

Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church will host Treasures in the Dark on Thursday, Feb. 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The evening gathering will feature author and speaker Katherine Wolf and focus on finding hope in difficult seasons of life. Organizers describe the event as an opportunity for women to explore themes of growth, faith and encouragement, with the reminder that “sometimes the most valuable treasures are found in the darkest of times.”

The program is designed as a time of fellowship and reflection, offering inspiration and connection for those navigating challenges.

Tickets are $32. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/treasures-in-the-dark-tickets-1980576700226.