Saint Luke's Episcopal Church Founders Place Respite ministry to offer dementia care class

× Expand Photo courtesy of Susanna Whitsett Founders Place Respite, a respite ministry at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church for adults with memory challenges and caregiver support, is facilitating an eight week class for family caregivers on the DAWN Method.

The Founders Place Respite ministry at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church is offering an course for family caregivers on the Dementia and Alzheimer's Wellbeing Network Method as part of their caregiver support program.

With more than 55 million people worldwide living with some form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association, Founders Place Respite executive director Susanna Whitsett is looking to end the loneliness and isolation that often comes with the disease.

"The number is expected to grow to 78 million by 2023," she said. "The majority receive care in their homes, but after a diagnosis, many caregivers do not receive adequate instruction on how to navigate the changing needs of their loved ones."

To combat this, the ministry is facilitating an online eight-week course for caregivers to learn about the DAWN Method, an evidence-based caregiver training course focused on strength-based care.

"You might thing of this course like school for caregivers," said Whitsett.

The 16 hour program is offered on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., beginning on Sept. 11 and ending on Oct. 30. The course is being taught by dementia expert Judy Cornish, and the total cost is $400.

"The DAWN Method supports caregivers in providing care with more calm and confidence and with fewer conflicts," aid Whitsett. "This is an extremely valuable educational support opportunity for anyone providing care to a loved one with dementia in the early, mid or moderate stages."

Class size will be limited, and the course will be facilitated as a small group which will be closed after the first session. Classes will be recorded so that participants can reference them any time in the future.

To register for the course, contact Whitsett or Founders Place associate director Ellie Johnson at (205)802-6218 or email foundersplace@saint-lukes.com.