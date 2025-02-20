Saint Lukes hosting Gather and Grub event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Preschool Partners Preschool Partners PreSchool Partners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality early childhood education to children primarily from low-income families in the Birmingham area.

Saint Lukes is hosting a family friendly Gather and Grub event on Feb. 27 at PreSchool Partners.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and include a supper, art show and opportunities to tour the PreSchool Partners facility.

PreSchool Partners began as an outreach of Saint Luke’s 30 years ago and is now one of the premier schools in Birmingham offering a unique two-generation approach by providing a consistent, structured school year to students and weekly classes for parents.

The nonprofit program that primarily serves low-income families, recognized the importance and demand for diverse classrooms and offers a limited number of full-tuition spots. PSP is proud to promote diversity in classrooms and actively participate in bridging communities.

This event is free to attend, however donation towards the cost of food is appreciated. To RSVP, visit saintlukes.shelbynextchms.com.