Sam Gaston announces retirement plans for November

Sam Gaston has announced that he will retire from his position as Mountain Brook's city manager in early November. Gaston has served in the role since June of 1993.

He announced the news to the Mayor, City Council and his staff last week, and Village Living received a personal notification from Gaston on Tuesday.

Prior to his appointment in Mountain Brook, he served as city manager of Powder Springs, Georgia and held municipal positions in Anniston, Gulf Shores and Decatur.

As city manager, he serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the city and is responsible for the overall operation and supervision of governmental functions of Mountain Brook. He is responsible for the appointment and dismissal of all employees (except the Police Chief and Fire Chief who are appointed by the City Council), preparation of the annual budget, and enforcement of all laws, ordinances and policies of the city. He serves as the chief advisor to the Mayor and city council.

Sam received his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Public Administration from Auburn University. He has served as President of the Alabama City/County Management Association, Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association, the Anniston Sunrisers Kiwanis Club, and Homewood/Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club and is currently President of the Indian Springs Village Kiwanis Club. He served on the Executive Board of the International City-County Management Association (ICMA) from 2005-2008. He served as ICMA President from 2011 to 2012.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information on Gaston's career and how the city plans to find a new city manager.