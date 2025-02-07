Leaving a legacy: 32 years with Sam Gaston

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Sam Gaston has serves as city manager for Mountain Brook since June of 1993. He announced plans to retire in November 2025, marking 32 years leading the city.

When Sam Gaston took the reins as Mountain Brook’s city manager in 1993, he saw a city with immense potential. Thirty-two years later, after a career filled with accomplishments, Gaston has announced he will retire in November, leaving behind a legacy of progress and innovation.

“It has truly been a great privilege and pleasure to have served with so many wonderful and talented people during my 32 years as city manager,” Gaston said. “We have outstanding and progressive elected leadership and professional and dedicated employees. They have certainly made my job much easier.”

Gaston’s announcement has already sparked a community outpouring of appreciation, with many calling him "irreplaceable" and stating that his successor will have big shoes to fill.

Mayor Stewart Welch echoed those sentiments in his reaction to the announcement.

“When I was elected in 2016, I quickly realized that Sam was the glue that held this city together,” Welch said. “As mayor, I have leaned on his experience and expertise, but what I will always treasure most is his friendship. Mountain Brook is losing more than a city manager; we are losing an institution. Mountain Brook is a better place today because Sam decided to bless us with his service, and he will truly be missed.”

As city manager, Gaston has served as the city’s chief administrative officer, overseeing governmental functions. His responsibilities include appointing and dismissing employees—except for the police and fire chiefs—preparing the annual budget, and enforcing city laws, ordinances and policies. He also acts as the chief adviser to the mayor and City Council.

His lasting impact on the city includes accomplishments such as renovating Mountain Brook’s commercial villages, constructing miles of sidewalks, establishing a Chamber of Commerce, and helping the city earn Tree City USA status by forming a Tree Commission.

He also played a key role in the approval of Cahaba Village, Overton Village and the Lane Parke commercial areas. One of his proudest achievements is building a professional, committed team of city employees and fostering a strong relationship with the school system.

Gaston believes this year is the right time to retire, as municipal elections will take place in August. His November retirement will allow the new council to appoint a new city manager. Additionally, several department heads are set to retire in the next few years, and Gaston feels it would be best for the new city manager to appoint their replacements.

“Sam is the gold standard when it comes to city management, and over the next several months, we will celebrate Sam’s incredible legacy as we work to find the right individual to lead Mountain Brook into its next chapter,” Welch said. “We are committed to finding a city manager who shares our vision for the future of Mountain Brook and upholds the high standards of professionalism and integrity that Sam exemplifies.”

As Gaston plans for retirement, he is looking forward to spending more time with his family and exploring new hobbies like hiking and pickleball. He also plans to remain active in Kiwanis and continue serving on several boards.