Sam Lapidus Montclair Run marks 50 years on Thanksgiving morning

× Expand Photo by Kristina O'Quinn Last year's Sam Lapidus Montclair Run.

The Sam Lapidus Montclair Run will celebrate its 50th year on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, at the Levite Jewish Community Center.

The race began in 1976 as an informal neighborhood run along Montclair Road. It has since grown into one of the state’s largest holiday races, drawing more than 1,700 runners and walkers each year.

The event includes USATF-certified 10K and 5K courses and a 1-mile fun run. The 5K and 10K start at 8:30 a.m., followed by the fun run at 9:40 a.m.

The run was renamed in 2009 in honor of Sam Lapidus, who grew up playing sports and spending his childhood at the LJCC. Lapidus died of Ewing’s sarcoma in November 2008, nine days before his 15th birthday.

Five dollars from every registration goes to the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Alabama. The event has raised more than $100,000 to date for pediatric cancer research, patient care and family support.

To mark the 50th anniversary, organizers are holding a costume contest. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday or commemorative attire, and a prize will go to the most creative individual or group.

“Reaching 50 years is a powerful testament to the spirit of our community,” LJCC event director Catherine Arthur said. “This run is about more than crossing a finish line—it’s about remembering Sam, giving back to Children’s of Alabama, and gathering together with family and neighbors before Thanksgiving dinner. We invite everyone to celebrate this golden milestone with us.”

Registration is open online. The 5K is $46, the 10K is $50 and the 1-mile fun run is $20, plus signup fees. Participants who register by Nov. 10 are guaranteed a commemorative 50th-anniversary race shirt in their preferred size. A virtual “Friends of Sam” option is available for $36 for supporters who want to take part from out of town.

Where: Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Road

Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Road When: Thursday, Nov. 26; 5K and 10K at 8:30 a.m., 1-mile fun run at 9:40 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26; 5K and 10K at 8:30 a.m., 1-mile fun run at 9:40 a.m. Cost: $46 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K, $20 for the 1-mile fun run and $36 for Friends of Sam absentee registration, plus signup fees

$46 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K, $20 for the 1-mile fun run and $36 for Friends of Sam absentee registration, plus signup fees Details: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/TheSamLapidusMontclairRun

- Submitted by Erin Bodden