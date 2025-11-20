Sam Lapidus Montclair Run set for Thanksgiving Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Levite Jewish Community Center. Runners participating in the annual Sam Lapidus Montclair Run on Montclair Road in November 2019.

The Sam Lapidus Montclair Run will take place Thursday, Nov. 27, at the Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Road. The 5K and 10K begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m. The event annually draws more than 1,500 runners of all ages and abilities and has become a longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition for many families and visitors.

The run honors the legacy of Sam Lapidus and serves as the LJCC’s longest-running annual fundraiser. Five dollars from every registration goes to the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, part of a partnership that has generated more than $120,000 since 2009.

Costumes are encouraged, and awards will be given. Packet pick-up will be held Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the LJCC lobby. Participants may run with dogs and strollers as long as they take care not to interfere with other runners.

Parking at the LJCC will be available on a first-come basis, with additional parking nearby. Cost is $20.08 to $45.52.

For more information, visit the LJCC website.