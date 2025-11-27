Samford Legacy League to host Christmas Home Tour Dec. 11

Samford University’s Legacy League will host its 15th annual Christmas Home Tour on Thursday, Dec. 11, with tour windows from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

The tour will feature the homes of Maggie and Will Brooke, Jennifer and Gene Hallman, MaryAnn and Sanjeev Hasabnis, Heather and Adam Rhoades, and Kathy and Tommy Thomson. Homes are located across Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills and will be open for viewing during selected time slots.

Advance tickets are required. Tickets cost $50 for the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. window and $40 for the 4 to 8 p.m. window.

Ticket holders must begin the tour at their confirmed start time and first home. Slots are limited to reduce wait times inside each residence, and visiting all five homes is expected to take about two and a half hours depending on traffic and pace. Homes will be closed from 2 to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the tour will provide scholarships for students facing significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www2.samford.edu/homeTour.