Santa, Mrs. Claus to visit The Summit for holidays

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Summit. Santa will be visiting The Summit daily through Christmas Eve. Reservations can be made online, and walk-ups are also available.

The Summit will be hosting two events this month to celebrate the holiday season.

On Dec. 9, Mrs. Claus will be hosting an interactive workshop to celebrate National Christmas Card Day from 4-7 p.m.

All ages are invited to come create and decorate cards, enjoy a storytime and have their photo made with Mrs. Claus. The workshop is free. The cards may be addressed to Santa or The Summit will donate to a local nursing home.

Visit with the Clauses

WHERE: The Summit

WHEN: Interactive workshop with Mrs. Claus 4-7 p.m. Dec. 9; photos with Santa daily through Dec. 24

WEB: thesummitsanta.com

Santa will also be at The Summit daily through Christmas Eve in his workshop in Saks Plaza. Visits and photos can be booked online, and walk-ins are welcome. Traditional photos will be available, along with a contactless photo. Those without an appointment can use the text wait system, or reservations can be made at thesummitsanta.com.

Through Dec. 24, hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon-6 p.m. Reservations can be made at thesummitsanta.com.

In addition to photos with Santa, Glenwood’s Pecans will have a pop-up shop inside Santa’s workshop with a variety of options for purchase. A portion of sales will go to their 501(c)(3) Pecans for Autism, benefiting those with autism and sensory needs. For more information, visit glenwood.org.

