SAR presented youth awards to Baggette, Smoot, Pennington, Leal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jay Howton. Attendees at the annual Sons of the American Revolution Youth Awards program at The Club in April, from left, Dr. Paul Petznick, Bob Thomas, Cass Tinsley, Catherine Leal and Rebecca Hargraves.

The Birmingham Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented certificates, medals and honorarium to the winners of the annual SAR Youth Awards program during a luncheon at The Club on April 19.

Dr. Paul Petznick is president of the Birmingham chapter.

The chapter also presented the National Society Sons of the American Revolution certificate and medal for heroism.

Following the luncheon, Mountain Brook police officer Zach Hill was recognized and awarded the medal for heroism for his actions after rescuing several people trapped in their vehicles during a dangerous flash flooding incident that occurred March 16. Hill has been with the Mountain Brook Police Department for just less than two years.

Bill Clement and Bob Thomas are the co-chairs of the Youth Committee for the Birmingham Chapter of the SAR.

A senior at Thompson High School, Jonathan Baggette received the Arthur M. and Berdena King Eagle Scout Scholarship and medal. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow Scouting Honor Society and has received the order’s highest distinction, being tapped for the Vigil Honor.

Cadet Captain Takyla Smoot was presented the SAR Junior ROTC award. A junior at Vincent High School, she is cadet company commander, lives by the Cadet Creed and exemplifies the Seven Army Values.

Mikayla Pennington, a senior at Montevallo High School, was the SAR brochure contest winner.

The good citizenship medal was presented to Catherine Leal, who serves as president of the Jane Bland Society of the Children of the American Revolution. A student at Vestavia Hills High School, Leal is an honor roll scholar, takes part in youth leadership and is a member of the school’s dance team, The Rockettes.

– Submitted by Jay Howton and edited by the Village Living staff.