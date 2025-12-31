Mountain Brook events guide: January 2026

× Expand Submitted Matcha Tea Making

MATCHA TEA MAKING: FROM LEAF TO BOWL

Where: Adventure Classroom, Birmingham Botanical Gardens

When: Thursday, Jan. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.

Cost: Members $45, nonmembers $50

Contact: 205-414-3950 or bbgardens.org

Details: Discover the soothing art of matcha in this hands-on evening workshop with chef Josh Haynes of Alloy Thai restaurant and tea ceremony instructor Ritsuko Asano. Learn how matcha is cultivated, processed and traditionally served, then whisk your own bowl using centuries-old techniques.

Expand Katie Rogers

AESTHETIC ROOM DECORATING WITH KATIE ROGERS

Where: Conference Room, O’Neal Library

When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Katierogersfengshui@gmail.com or the library at 205-879-0459

Details: The two-hour session will explore how color, furniture and art choices affect the way a room feels and works. Rogers draws on “the art of placement” to align personal style with practical design, offering tips for both bedroom makeovers and study areas. Registration is suggested.

DIVORCECARE AT MOUNTAIN BROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH

Where: The Commons building at Mountain Brook Community Church, 3001 U.S. 280 East

When: Sundays, Jan. 11 to March 22, 5 p.m.

Cost: $20 (including workbook)

Contact: Jacquie Long (205-802-7070) or divorcecare.org

Details: This 13-week, in-person DivorceCare group for men and women offers support for those experiencing separation or divorce. Meetings are held in The Commons. Sessions are conducted in English and guided by caring facilitators with divorce experience.

MLK DAY 5K DRUM RUN

Where: 1700 4th Ave. North, Birmingham

When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 8 a.m.

Cost: $20-$45

Contact: Call 470-444-9844 or go to mlkday5kbham.com to register or volunteer

Details: Now in its 10th year, the MLK Day 5K Drum Run brings Birmingham together to honor Dr. King through movement, music and unity. The in-person and virtual event includes a one-mile fun run/walk, 5K and 10K — both USATF certified. Drumlines perform along the course, and proceeds benefit local school bands. Teams are welcome. Each entry includes an official race shirt.

2026 MOUNTAIN BROOK CHAMBER ANNUAL LUNCHEON

Where: Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook, 2655 Lane Park Road

When: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: (205) 871-3779 or mtnbrookchamber.org

Details: Join the Mountain Brook Chamber for its annual luncheon celebrating civic leadership and community achievement. The Jemison Visionary Award, the Tynes Award from the O’Neal Library and the City Employee of the Year will be presented. Lunch and networking are included.

COMMUNITY SEED SWAP

Where: Garden Center’s Auditorium, Birmingham Botanical Gardens

When: Saturday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: bbgardens.org

Details: Celebrate National Seed Swap Day with the Library at the Gardens, a program of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Bring any open-pollinated, heirloom seeds to share — or come to learn, even if you don’t have seeds to swap. Explore tips for growing from seed, connect with local gardeners and pick up take-home info. Free and open to the public.

O’NEAL LIBRARY

Jan. 1 and 19: Library closed for New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

ADULTS

Jan. 6: Beginner American Sign Language, eight-week Zoom course, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required.

Jan. 12: Great Short Stories book club, “The Harvey Pekar Name Story,” by Harvey Pekar, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13: Bookies Book Club, “American Fantastica,” by Tim O’Brien, 10-11:30 a.m.

Jan. 24: Burns Night honoring Robert Burns, Scotland’s national poet, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Jan. 27: Books & Beyond book club, “Gold Rushes,” 6:30-8 p.m.

Jan. 28: Jigsaw Puzzle Competition, ages 18+, 6-8 p.m. Registration is required.

TEENS

Jan. 6: Teen Advisory Board, 4:30-6 p.m.

Jan. 9: Game On, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10: Aesthetic Room Decorating with Katie Rogers, feng shui consultant, 10 a.m. to noon.

Jan. 14: Crafternoon, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Jan. 22: BiblioTherapy Book Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: DIY Yums, 4-5 p.m.

CHILDREN

Jan. 9: Sensory Play, Explore and More, all ages, 9:30, 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Registration is required.

Jan. 12: Illustrator Art Club, ages 6 and up with adult, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration is required.

Tuesdays: Patty Cake Storytime, ages 0-18 months, 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Registration is required.

Tuesdays: Library Out Loud Story Adventure, grades K-2, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Wednesdays: Movers and Makers, ages 3-5 years, 1:30-2:15 p.m. Registration is required.

Thursdays: All Together Storytime, all ages, 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m.

Thursdays: SNaP, grades 3-6, 3:30-4:30 p.m.