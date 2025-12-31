Mountain Brook events guide: January 2026

Submitted
Matcha Tea Making
MATCHA TEA MAKING: FROM LEAF TO BOWL
Where: Adventure Classroom, Birmingham Botanical Gardens
When: Thursday, Jan. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: Members $45, nonmembers $50
Contact: 205-414-3950 or bbgardens.org
Details: Discover the soothing art of matcha in this hands-on evening workshop with chef Josh Haynes of Alloy Thai restaurant and tea ceremony instructor Ritsuko Asano. Learn how matcha is cultivated, processed and traditionally served, then whisk your own bowl using centuries-old techniques.
Katie Rogers
AESTHETIC ROOM DECORATING WITH KATIE ROGERS
Where: Conference Room, O’Neal Library
When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Katierogersfengshui@gmail.com or the library at 205-879-0459
Details: The two-hour session will explore how color, furniture and art choices affect the way a room feels and works. Rogers draws on “the art of placement” to align personal style with practical design, offering tips for both bedroom makeovers and study areas. Registration is suggested.
DIVORCECARE AT MOUNTAIN BROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Where: The Commons building at Mountain Brook Community Church, 3001 U.S. 280 East
When: Sundays, Jan. 11 to March 22, 5 p.m.
Cost: $20 (including workbook)
Contact: Jacquie Long (205-802-7070) or divorcecare.org
Details: This 13-week, in-person DivorceCare group for men and women offers support for those experiencing separation or divorce. Meetings are held in The Commons. Sessions are conducted in English and guided by caring facilitators with divorce experience.
MLK DAY 5K DRUM RUN
Where: 1700 4th Ave. North, Birmingham
When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 8 a.m.
Cost: $20-$45
Contact: Call 470-444-9844 or go to mlkday5kbham.com to register or volunteer
Details: Now in its 10th year, the MLK Day 5K Drum Run brings Birmingham together to honor Dr. King through movement, music and unity. The in-person and virtual event includes a one-mile fun run/walk, 5K and 10K — both USATF certified. Drumlines perform along the course, and proceeds benefit local school bands. Teams are welcome. Each entry includes an official race shirt.
2026 MOUNTAIN BROOK CHAMBER ANNUAL LUNCHEON
Where: Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook, 2655 Lane Park Road
When: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: (205) 871-3779 or mtnbrookchamber.org
Details: Join the Mountain Brook Chamber for its annual luncheon celebrating civic leadership and community achievement. The Jemison Visionary Award, the Tynes Award from the O’Neal Library and the City Employee of the Year will be presented. Lunch and networking are included.
COMMUNITY SEED SWAP
Where: Garden Center’s Auditorium, Birmingham Botanical Gardens
When: Saturday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: bbgardens.org
Details: Celebrate National Seed Swap Day with the Library at the Gardens, a program of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Bring any open-pollinated, heirloom seeds to share — or come to learn, even if you don’t have seeds to swap. Explore tips for growing from seed, connect with local gardeners and pick up take-home info. Free and open to the public.
O’NEAL LIBRARY
Jan. 1 and 19: Library closed for New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
ADULTS
Jan. 6: Beginner American Sign Language, eight-week Zoom course, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Jan. 12: Great Short Stories book club, “The Harvey Pekar Name Story,” by Harvey Pekar, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13: Bookies Book Club, “American Fantastica,” by Tim O’Brien, 10-11:30 a.m.
Jan. 24: Burns Night honoring Robert Burns, Scotland’s national poet, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Jan. 27: Books & Beyond book club, “Gold Rushes,” 6:30-8 p.m.
Jan. 28: Jigsaw Puzzle Competition, ages 18+, 6-8 p.m. Registration is required.
TEENS
Jan. 6: Teen Advisory Board, 4:30-6 p.m.
Jan. 9: Game On, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Jan. 10: Aesthetic Room Decorating with Katie Rogers, feng shui consultant, 10 a.m. to noon.
Jan. 14: Crafternoon, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: BiblioTherapy Book Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: DIY Yums, 4-5 p.m.
CHILDREN
Jan. 9: Sensory Play, Explore and More, all ages, 9:30, 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Registration is required.
Jan. 12: Illustrator Art Club, ages 6 and up with adult, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Tuesdays: Patty Cake Storytime, ages 0-18 months, 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Registration is required.
Tuesdays: Library Out Loud Story Adventure, grades K-2, 3:30-4:15 p.m.
Wednesdays: Movers and Makers, ages 3-5 years, 1:30-2:15 p.m. Registration is required.
Thursdays: All Together Storytime, all ages, 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m.
Thursdays: SNaP, grades 3-6, 3:30-4:30 p.m.