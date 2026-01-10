Chamber to honor community members at annual luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce 2026 Jemison Award Honorees From left, 2025 Mountain Brook Chamber Board President Ladd Tucker, Mountain Brook Chamber Executive Director Lizzie Maymon, former mayor and Jemison Visionary Award winner Stewart H. Welch III, and 2026 Mountain Brook Chamber Board President Katrina Porter.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its 2026 Annual Luncheon on Jan. 21 to honor several community members with awards, look back at the previous year and prepare for the city’s direction moving forward.

During the luncheon, Mayor Stewart H. Welch III will be honored with the Jemison Visionary Award for all of his service to the community, said Shelby Weir, communications manager for the chamber.

Having served as the mayor from 2016 to 2025, Welch initiated projects like building Fire Station No. 2, forming the First Responders Foundation and securing the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park. He’s also been an advocate for small businesses, having founded The Welch Group.

“A native of Mountain Brook, Stewart H. Welch III has been a civic and business leader for more than 40 years, and his long-standing service reflects the very spirit of the Jemison Visionary Award,” Weir said.

Other community members will also be recognized during the luncheon. Former City Manager Sam Gaston will receive the William Tynes Award for his meaningful and devoted service to the city and especially O’Neal Library, and the city will award its employee of the year. The chamber will also highlight a few of their volunteers who have contributed greatly throughout the year, as well as recognize the Leadership Mountain Brook class.

There will also be a review of the chamber’s 2025 annual report and remarks from the outgoing and incoming board president. In addition, the new chamber board slate will be presented to their membership.

“This luncheon is a celebration of the Mountain Brook community and the incredible businesses at the heart of it,” Weir said. “It’s a moment to come together, highlight what makes Mountain Brook so special, recognize accomplishments from the past year, and honor community leaders and city employees who make a real difference. It’s uplifting and a beautiful reflection of our community spirit.”

The annual luncheon serves as one of the chamber’s key community gatherings each year, and it brings together business leaders, city leadership and residents to reflect on the past year and what’s ahead, Weir said.

“It truly sets the tone for the year to come. We are incredibly proud of the state of Mountain Brook,” she said. “Our goal is to keep that momentum going and continue celebrating the incredible restaurants, shops, services and business owners who make Mountain Brook extraordinary.”

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon will be held on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. Registration for the event will close on Jan. 15 unless it sells out earlier.