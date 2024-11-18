SCAM ALERT: Top 12 scams to avoid this holiday season

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens The Better Business Bureau has shared the top 12 scams to look out for this holiday season.

The Better Business Bureau shared the top 12 scams to look out for this year as the holiday season approaches.

To avoid having your personal information of money stolen, the BBB suggests exercising caution with social media ads promoting discounted items, holiday events, job opportunities and donation requests, as well as direct messages from strangers. If you are asked to make a payment or donation by wire transfer, through a third party, or by prepaid debit or gift card, treat it as a red flag.

The scams to look out for are as follows: