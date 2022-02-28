Scout leads creation of new Jemison Trail Dog Park

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Grayson Hydinger, a dog lover and Mountain Brook High School sophomore, used his Eagle Scout project to help fill a need for a second dog park in the city. × 2 of 2 Expand . Photos by Erin Nelson. Dogs play in the new Jemison Trail Dog Park on Cahaba Road near Mountain Brook Elementary. Prev Next

Dog parks are an increasingly popular amen­ity for America's pet-loving populace, accord­ing to several sources.

For example, The Trust for Public Land reported in 2018 that the number of off-leash dog parks in the 100 largest U.S. cities had spiked upward by 40% since 2009. However, until January, there was only one such park in Mountain Brook: the facility at Cahaba River Walk.

Grayson Hydinger, a dog owner and soph­omore at Mountain Brook High School, saw a need for a second facility. Cahaba River Walk is "a great place to go," he said. However, there was "no good solution" for dog owners living near Mountain Brook Vil­lage, he said.

But Hydinger, a member of Scout Troop 86 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, was looking for an Eagle Scout project, and a new dog park seemed perfect. "I wanted to push myself and make some­thing I was passionate about and would have a significant impact on my community," he said.

And after two years of planning, Hyding­er's project came to fruition in December with the completion of the Jemison Trail Dog Park on Cahaba Road near Mountain Brook Elementary.

The facility's grand opening was Jan. 4 and was attended by Mayor Stewart Welch III, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shanda Williams and other officials. "I couldn't be more pleased with the out­come," Hydinger said.

He began the project in November 2019 and had to write a proposal, obtain city approval, raise money and handle other logistical concerns. Hydinger's efforts impressed Norman Jet­mundsen, his Eagle Coach at Troop 86.

"I've supervised many Eagle projects over the years, all of which were good and benefi­cial," Jetmundsen said. "I have never, however, seen a Scout take on something as complex and difficult as this project, and not only pull it off, but do so in an exemplary manner."

The dog park "is far more significant in scope and potential impact than almost any Eagle project I have encountered," Troop 86 Scoutmaster David Dowd said. Hydinger's dedication in seeing the project to completion was "truly inspiring," Dowd said.

The project was a community effort and required about 320 combined hours of work, Hydinger said. "I was helped by many gracious volunteers - most of them Scouts from my troop aged 11-17 - as well as my friends, family mem­bers and others," he said.

Hydinger also extended thanks to Jetmund­sen, Dowd and Williams, as well as Tommy Prewitt, director of facilities at Mountain Brook Schools, and MBE Principal Ashley McCombs. Early in his Scouting career, Hydinger decided to eventually become a Eagle Scout. "Once I got immersed in the Boy Scouts pro­gram, I realized how impactful it would be on my life, even as a then-fifth grader," he said.

"It clicked with me that it was so much more than going out into the middle of nowhere in the woods and building a fire for the sake of it. I realized that I wanted to see it all the way through for my own sake, not because anyone else wanted me to or was making me," he said.

At press time, Hydinger was in the midst of the application process to finalize his status as an Eagle Scout and hoped to obtain final approval from the Vulcan District Eagle Board in February. Mountain Brook residents have been "over­whelmingly positive" regarding the new dog park, Hydinger said.

"Frankly, many people are surprised when they hear that a 15-year-old Boy Scout was responsible for the construction of an entire dog park," he said. The dog park is "an amazing project that will benefit the community for years to come," Jet­mundsen said.