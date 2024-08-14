Second Grade Mayor for the Day Witten Woodruff Signs Proclamation for Lulu Gribbin

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mayor Stewart Welch III points out the city manager to Mayor for the Day Witten Woodruff. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Witten Woodruff poses with the Gribbin siblings during a council meeting where Woodruff honored Lulu Gribbin while he serves as mayor for the day. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mayor Stewart Welch III snaps a photo of Fire Chief Chris Mullins with Mayor for the Day Witten Woodruff. Prev Next

Librarian Lindsy Gardner was telling the Mountain City Council about the summer reading program at O’Neal Library when Lloyd Shelton posed a question.

“Mayor, did you get your pages in?”

When Mayor Stewart Welch III said no, Shelton had a quick response. “I wasn’t talking to you,” he said. “I was talking to the Mayor.”

Monday was unique at City Hall as the city had two executive officers as Brookwood Forest Elementary second grader Witten Woodruff was mayor for a day.

Prior to the pre-council and council meetings at City Hall, Witten and his parents Jackson and Hailey Woodruff were with Welch and the council in a joint meeting around the corner with the Mountain Brook Board of Education.

“It's such a fun introduction for him to kind of see how things work,” Hailey Woodruff said. “He obviously is a student in Mountain Brook but seeing all the work that goes into making the schools run so well, I think was really cool for him.”

The father said he has previously seen his son’s interest in public service, specifically from the elder Woodruff’s job.

“I'm a civil engineer so he hears about me coming to city council meetings and wants to learn more about it and see who's all involved in all of that,” Jackson Woodruff said. “This worked out and he got to see even parts that I haven't seen before. Being in the school board meetings and then also being able to sit at the mayor's chair. He's been able to experience things that I haven't, which is really cool for him.”

Cool, yes, but perhaps not very interesting.

“Sort of,” the oldest of four Woodruff children said sheepishly, “but sort of not.”

Beyond pounding the gavel to start the pre-council and regular council meetings, Witten’s biggest contribution as mayor-for-a-day was to sign the proclamation for Lulu Gribbin, the Mountain Brook teen who was critically injured in a shark attack at a Florida beach on June 7.

Several members of the Gribbin family were in the Sam S. Gaston Council Chamber. Lulu watched the proceedings via Zoom with her mother, Ann Blair Gribbin.

“It's an amazing outpour of love and we really, really, really appreciate it,” grandmother Jane Gribbin said. “It warms our hearts very much and it's helped us sustain what all we've had to go through.”

Lulu has undergone nine surgeries and has been in a hospital for 10 weeks but, Jane Gribbin said, her granddaughter has progressed beautifully.

“The doctors are amazed at her progress and she's amazed us all with just her determination,” Jane Gribbin said. “It's uplifting to see someone get so much love and support from the community and from her family and friends and everybody. I think that's helped her a lot.”

After receiving the proclamation, the Gribbin family left. So too did the mayor for a day.

“He’s got school tomorrow (Tuesday),” Hailey Woodruff said. “First day.”

After the Woodruffs Woodruff departed, the council:

Granted a liquor license for Surf Hound, a new Mountain Brook Village restaurant concept of Chef Abhi Sainju and partner/operator Ashish Pradhan. Plans are for the establishment to begin operation in late August to early September.

Approved proceeding with repairs to the lighting system in the council chamber. Finance Director Steve Boone said the project will cost $38,000 and he has $30,000 in the current budget toward that effort. Boone said he will issue the purchase order but doesn’t know if the project will be done during the current fiscal year.

Passed a resolution approving an Eagle Scout project of Hooker Cook to two little libraries in the commercial villages. Council members advices the scout that Librarian Lindsy Gardner could be an asset in him accomplishing his project.

Accepted an easement and approved an agreement for 2842 Hastings Road. “It's a drainage project,” City Manager Sam Gaston said. “We're putting in – I forgot how many feet of pipe – to take the water from under this person's house directly to the creek or drainage area behind the house.”

Passed a resolution executing a contract with JD Morris Construction for the emergency pipe replacement on Riverview Circle. The expense – $228,450 – is not budgeted but, “We don’t have a choice,” Boone said. “We’ve gotta do it.”

In giving her summer reading program report during the pre-council meeting, Gardner said it would be “an unapologetic lovefest for reading.” Its theme was You Choose Your Adventure. Statistics were:

Children’s Program: Pages read, 1,821,964; badges earned, 18,967; active readers, 848.

Xtreme Program: Books read, 2,218; active readers, 252.

Teen Program: Pages read, 321,139; 222, badges earned, 222; active readers, 79.

The next regular meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council is 7 p.m. on August 26.