September Events Guide

Mountain Brook Battle of the Badges

Where: MBHS Rec Field 1, 3650 Bethune Drive

When: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m.

Details: Mountain Brook’s police and fire departments face off in a charity softball game supporting Ultimate Experience Outdoors, an Alabama-based nonprofit that provides outdoor therapy adventures to veterans, first responders, disabled children, and Gold Star families. Entry is free. Raffle tickets and event T-shirts will be available for purchase, with prizes from local sponsors. The event includes kids' activities and concessions by Mountain Brook Athletics.

Website: uxonation.org/donate

Fall Plant Sale 2025

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens (Formal Lawn), 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham

When: Friday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (continues Saturday, Sept. 6)

Contact: Visit bbgardens.org or call 205-414-3950

Details: Offering hundreds of plants grown by expert volunteers — including natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, trees, shrubs, and more. Shoppers can get expert advice from seasoned gardeners, including Jefferson County Master Gardeners. Proceeds benefit the Friends’ mission to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of the Gardens. Free and open to the public. Early-bird shopping for Friends members takes place Thursday, Sept. 4, from 1-5:30 p.m. Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

When: Thursday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Details: Join the cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook for the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration. Hosted this year by the City of Vestavia Hills, the solemn event honors the victims of Sept. 11 and pays tribute to the first responders who serve our communities. Open to the public.

Dinnertainment: A Disney-Themed Celebration

Where: The Country Club of Birmingham, 3325 Country Club Road, Birmingham

When: Thursday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.

Contact: Email rhunter@exceptionalfoundation.org or visit exceptional

foundation.org

Details: A magical Disney theme, showcasing musical and artistic performances by participants with intellectual disabilities. This dinner theater-style evening helps fund the Foundation’s year-round programs supporting adults and children across the Birmingham area. Open to sponsors and donors, the event features dinner, entertainment, and a celebration of community. Sponsorship opportunities available.