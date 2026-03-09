She’s in Business at Crestline Corners event for Chamber members

× Expand Submitted She's in Business

She’s in Business at Crestline Corners will take place Thursday, March 12, from 5-7 p.m. at The Bottle Shop. The networking event is designed for chamber members to celebrate women in business while enjoying an evening in Crestline Village.

Guests will sip curated wine tastings in participating shops, enjoy light bites and connect with fellow professionals while strolling through the village. Attendees can collect stamps throughout the evening for a chance to win more than $2,500 in prizes while supporting local Mountain Brook businesses.

Hosted during International Women’s Month, the event blends networking, community and shopping in a relaxed setting. The cost is $20, and the event is open to chamber members only.