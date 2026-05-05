Side by Side Community Chorus to present Motown-themed concert

Encore Community Respite’s Side by Side Community Chorus will present “Motown: The Music that Moved the World” on Tuesday, May 12, from 2-2:45 p.m. at Canterbury Hall at Canterbury United Methodist Church, 350 Overbrook Road.

The dementia-friendly choir, made up of about 80 voices, will perform a selection of Motown favorites in a family-friendly concert designed to bring joy through music.

Donations will be accepted to benefit the Respite for All Foundation, which helps communities establish respite programs for people with dementia. Attendees can also visit the Encore Shoppe, featuring handmade items and artwork created by program participants.

Admission is free. For more information, contact Patti Williams at encorepatti@gmail.com or Canterbury United Methodist Church at 205-871-4695.