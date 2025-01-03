Registration for Village to Village run now open

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook chamber of Commerce

Registration for the 2025 Publix Village to Village Run is now open, and early bird pricing ends on Monday.

The race is set for March 8 and begins at 8 a.m. The Publix Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K start and finish at the Grand Bohemian Hotel at 8:00 AM. This course winds through Mountain Brook streets, around the Birmingham Country Club and finishes among the quaint streets of Mountain Brook Village.

Register for the race here: https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/Village2Village10k