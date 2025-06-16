Event Reminder: Silver & Ceremony from Southern Asia Exhibit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Museum of Art. The BMA exhibit will be open from June 21 to November.

The Birmingham Museum of Art will open its Silver & Ceremony from Southern Asia Exhibit this weekend.

The exhibit will open on Saturday and will go through November. This exhibition highlights the power of southern Asian silver through over 150 suites of silverwork, design drawings and decorative arts. From royal birth celebrations to sporting medals and military honors, silver’s role in life events is explored through a global lens. Visit artsbma.org for more information.