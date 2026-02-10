Silver Spartans session to focus on informed decisions for independent living

× Expand Image courtesy of ALL IN Mountain Brook

ALL IN Mountain Brook will host a Silver Spartans program session titled Staying in Charge: Informed Decisions for Independent Living on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Junior League of Birmingham.

The session will be presented by Christy Baynes of LifeCare Solutions and is offered in partnership with the Junior League of Birmingham. The Silver Spartans program is designed to support Mountain Brook’s senior residents by providing guidance on topics such as safety, health, technology and available community resources.

Through partnerships with local organizations, the program aims to equip seniors with practical tools to navigate everyday challenges while honoring their experience and role in the community. The event is free and open to senior residents interested in staying engaged, informed and independent.

More information about the Silver Spartans program is available at allinmountainbrook.org/silverspartans.