Smith T named Bryant-Jordan Scholarship winner

The Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program recently selected Mountain Brook High School senior Lindsey Smith T as its 2021 Class 6A, Region 5 Scholar-Athlete Award winner.

Smith T accepted the accolade at the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Awards Banquet in April and was recognized by the Mountain Brook Board of Education during its April 19 meeting.

“I was so grateful even to be considered for the award,” Smith T said. “When you’re sitting at that banquet, the room is filled with all of these accomplished kids...I am just really honored.”

Smith T earned the prestigious scholarship because she has excelled academically and athletically throughout her high school career.

In the classroom, she has maintained a 4.6 GPA while taking numerous Advanced Placement courses and was named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Smith T also holds the title of published author. In 10th grade, she wrote a short story that was included in an anthology called “The Emotional Embodiment of Stars” that featured some of the country’s top up-and-coming writers.

“If you had me pick someone to represent the school, she would definitely be right there at the top,” MBHS Principal Philip Holley said of Smith T. “She is an amazing epitome of what we stand for at Mountain Brook academically and athletically.”

On the field, Smith T is a four-year member of the Spartans’ varsity soccer team. She has garnered All-State recognition and was named to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 2020 North All-Star Team as an outside midfielder.

“She constantly makes everyone around her better, including her coaches, because she operates at such a high standard,” MBHS girls soccer head coach Adam Johnson said. “She’ll be a player that we refer to for the rest of my time here because everybody will remember her example and the legacy that she built.”

Smith T served as a team captain during her senior season, but Johnson said she has provided leadership since joining the varsity program in ninth grade. She works hard, exhibits humility, and carries herself with poise.

Plus, she knows how to create scoring opportunities for herself and, more often, her teammates.

“I could be right in front of the goal, and I would probably pass it,” Smith T said. “I like setting other people up more than I actually like taking the shot myself.”

Although she loves soccer, Smith T will focus on academics when she heads to Northwestern University this coming fall. She plans to study biology and hopes to pursue a career in medicine.

Notably, Smith T received the Dr. Gaylon McCollough Medical Scholarship at the April 12 Bryant-Jordan banquet in addition to her Scholar-Athlete award. The McCollough Scholarship is given to a distinguished Bryant-Jordan honoree who aspires to enter the medical field.

“She is such a hard worker and an unbelievable person,” Holley said. “We’ll be sad when she graduates but know she has an incredibly bright future.”

– Submitted by Sam Chandler, Mountain Brook Schools.