Some tips from UAB experts for dealing with COVID-19

As we move into the winter, the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us and shows no signs of loosening its grip.

Health experts have warned the public for months that the winter could be a very tough time, with a healthcare system already stretched to its limits being forced to deal with both COVID-19 and the flu.

Drawing on information from health experts at UAB, we present the following tips to help you stay safe, avoid the flu and stem the spread of COVID-19.

GET VACCINATED

Given COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that people get vaccinated for the flu, said Dr. Erin DeLaney, assistant professor in the UAB Department of Family and Community Medicine.

“COVID-19 has put significant stress on the nation’s health care system, and a bad flu season will severely stretch our health care resources,” DeLaney told UAB News.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is that everyone get a flu vaccine this year,” she said.

The flu vaccine will not provide any protection against COVID-19, but it can prevent or minimize the effects of the flu.

“The flu vaccine does not give you the flu. It is safe,” DeLaney said. “It can prevent the flu entirely, or limit the severity and duration of a case.”

There is also at least some evidence that people can be infected by more than one virus at the same time. “We can safely say that co-infection with both viruses could be serious, even life-threatening,” Delaney said.

DeLaney says the time to get a flu shot is in September or early October. Peak flu season is from December to February, and it takes a minimum of two weeks for antibodies against the flu to develop fully following vaccination.

She also cautions against getting the shot too soon, such as in July or August, as the preventive effect will wear off over the subsequent months and flu can linger into spring.

“The CDC advises getting a flu shot no later than the end of October,” she said. “Of course, even getting a vaccination later in the year is better than no vaccination at all.”

People over the age of 65, who face an increased risk for flu, should consider getting a higher-dose vaccination from their medical provider or local pharmacy, Delaney said.

MASKING PROPERLY

Even if you have been wearing cloth face masks for months to help slow the spread of COVID-19, it can be helpful to learn additional tips from UAB experts on how to wear and clean your mask properly.

Before you pick up your mask, wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, according to UAB News.

If your mask has straps, tie the top straps, then the bottom ones. Do not touch the mask again after it’s tied. If your mask has elastic straps, loop those over your ears.

“If you feel it slipping, make sure you wash your hands again before you adjust it,” said Dr. Rachael Lee, a UAB infectious diseases physician.

The mask must cover your nose and your mouth.

Wash or sanitize your hand before you take your mask off, and remember which side was on the outside.

“Do not touch the outside of the mask while wearing it, and try to avoid touching the outside when you remove it,” said Penni Watts, an assistant professor at the UAB School of Nursing.

When you take the mask off, you should carefully fold it to protect the side facing your mouth and nose. Then you can put it in a paper bag for storage until you need it again.

Wash your hands one more time after you put the mask away.

According to the CDC, you should wear a mask that can be machine laundered and dried without damaging the mask or changing its shape.

The mask should be washed and dried at least once a day if possible. If you do not have access to a washing machine, you can hand-wash it using soap and water.

Once the mask is clean and dry, put it in a place where it will not be touched or coughed on by other people in your household.

TIPS FOR CHILDREN AND MASKS

Children older than 2 years of age should wear a mask to cover their nose and mouth anytime they are in a public place, including grocery stores, doctor’s appointments or other public venues, said Tedra Smith, a nurse practitioner and assistant professor in the UAB School of Nursing.

However, kids may not understand why they have to wear a mask, Smith said. “Wearing a mask may be frightening to young children,” she told UAB News.

Here are some of the tips Smith provides to help children and parents cope:

Be honest with children and explain to them — in simple terms — why wearing the mask is important.

Give the child a chance to ask questions, and respond honestly.

Let the child sit in your lap if desired, and use soothing, comforting words.

Let the child know that it’s OK to be afraid of the mask.

Allow the child to play with the mask so they can get used to it.

Have the child practice wearing the mask at home before they wear it in public.

For older children, relate wearing a mask to something they understand, such as the concept of spreading germs or the importance of washing hands.

Smith also suggests giving the child a kid-friendly mask that fits their personality, such as a mask with their favorite color, cartoon character or sports team.

“Encourage your child to get involved in selecting and decorating their mask,” Smith said.

KEEPING COLLEGE SAFE AND FUN

Experts from the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases shared some tips recently with UAB News about how college students can enjoy being with their friends while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

The same tips could easily apply to high school students, as well.