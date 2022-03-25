Spartan Square Brick Campaign underway through May 13

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Jesse Chambers. The Wittichen Fountain in front of the Mountain Brook Municipal Complex. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Jesse Chambers. A view of some of the bricks in the courtyard around the fountain. Leadership Mountain Brook is selling more bricks for $100 each through May 13 as part of the Spartan Square Brick Campaign. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook Municipal Complex on Church Street adds a touch of civic grandeur to Crestline Village.

That effect is enhanced by the lovely Wittichen Fountain, located on the front lawn in the Spartan Square courtyard.

The courtyard itself contains thousands of names of Mountain Brook residents who have been honored over the past decade as part of the Spartan Square Brick Campaign conducted by the students in the Leadership Mountain Brook program at Mountain Brook High School.

The LMB students are now in the midst of Phase 3 of the campaign and are sellings bricks at $100 each through May 13.

Established by the original LMB class of 2010-11, this campaign is designed to raise funds for the annual community improvement projects carried out by the students.

“The students are very excited to be a part of a project that not only adds to the beauty of our community and City Hall, but will be there for years to come,” said Margaret Denton, who teaches LMB and business technology I and II at MBHS.

The Spartan Square campaign is an all-hands-on-deck effort at the LMB this year, with all of the students taking part, Denton said.

“Some students have worked on advertising, some will be collecting the orders, making sure the bricks meet the requirements, etc.,” Denton said.

Denton said the students do not have a specific fundraising goal for the spring.

“We just wanted to complete Phase 3 of the students’ project from last year,” she said.

Denton and LMB students have been spreading the word about the Spartan Square campaign in several ways.

The students have gone old-school by using word-of-mouth and posting flyers in the villages.

They have also used the Humans of Mountain Brook and Leadership Mountain Brook Instagram pages and the weekly newsletter for parents at MBHS.

Students taking part in LMB in the 2021-22 school year are: Andrew Ashford, JT Christian, Bella Donner, Lucy Evans, Knox Herren, Lindsey-Kate McElroy, Brendan Mitchell, Robert Morrow, Margaret Nichols, Saylors Pursell, Ida Rutkoff, Matthew Walton, John White and Ann Woodke.

Denton, a 2004 MBHS graduate who grew up in Mountain Brook, is in her first year as the LMB teacher after spending the past six years at Vestavia Hills High School.

“It has been such a fun and rewarding school year, and extra special since I am teaching in some of the same rooms I had business education classes in,” she said. “I have truly enjoyed having the opportunity to teach such a hands-on class with LMB. They have done such awesome things already this year.”

During the holidays, the LMB students volunteered at the “Cookies with Santa” event at Avondale Samaritan Place.

“Students organized several craft tables for the Avondale community and actually ran the tables,” Denton said.

The crafts included word searches, reindeer hats, creating custom ornaments and writing letters to Santa, she said.

In April, the students will create similar crafts for an Easter event at Samaritan Place.

Students were also scheduled to assist the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce at the annual Greenwise Publix Village 2 Village Run.

At press time, the LMB participants were also beginning to put together proposals for their city improvement projects that will be presented to the Mountain Brook City Council, Denton said.

To purchase a brick in the Spartan Square Brick Campaign, go to the chamber’s website at mtnbrookchamber.org and click on “Events.”

To read about Leadership Mountain Brook’s volunteer project during Arbor Week, see the cover story in this issue.