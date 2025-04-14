Spartans hit the field, track and court this week

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics Mountain Brook High School sports April 14-19, 2025.

A busy week of athletics is ahead for Mountain Brook schools as student-athletes gear up for competitions across multiple sports, including baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and track and field.

On Monday, the baseball team traveled to Hueytown where the won 6-4, and Mountain Brook High School hosted an elementary school track meet.

Tuesday's schedule features girls soccer hosting Northridge, boys soccer on the road at Oxford and softball facing Woodlawn at home. The elementary school track meet will also continue at MBHS.

Tennis sectionals begin Wednesday at Pelham. Additionally, the junior high metro track meet will take place at MBHS.

Action continues Thursday with another round of tennis sectionals in Pelham. Junior varsity track athletes will compete in the JV Track Championships at Spain Park, and the softball team will host McAdory.

On Friday, varsity track heads to Hewitt for competition. Meanwhile, the baseball team begins playoff action at home against Oxford.

The week wraps up Saturday as the softball team travels to participate in the Plainview Tournament.

Visit mbhsspartans.com for game times and updates.