Spooktacular Halloween fun returns to Vulcan Park on Oct. 31

Vulcan Park & Museum will host its annual family-friendly Halloween celebration, Vulcan’s Spooktacular, on Friday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event features trick-or-treating stations inside the museum, face painting, music, photo ops around the park, complimentary popcorn and refreshments, and appearances by mascot “V” in costume.

Adults can enjoy beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase, along with a selection of local food vendors.

For those 21 and older, the VPM Junior Board will host a separate Halloween Party the same evening, including a costume contest and pumpkin carving.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for members, seniors and military (with ID), $6 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 4.

Learn more at visitvulcan.com.