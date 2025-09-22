Spotlight: Dyron’s Lowcountry to serve Harvest on Hoyt supper

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

When the tables return to Hoyt Lane this fall, Dyron’s Lowcountry will be at the center of the celebration. The Crestline Village restaurant is preparing the family-style meal for Harvest on Hoyt, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce’s signature community supper set for Sunday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Presented by Finch Fine Wines, the evening begins with a cocktail hour, followed by a multi-course dinner at one long table stretching down Hoyt Lane. Last year’s inaugural supper blended fine dining with neighborhood charm, and this year’s edition aims to build on that momentum while raising funds for student-led projects that benefit the community.

For Dyron and Sonya Powell, owners of Dyron’s Lowcountry, the event is an opportunity to extend the restaurant’s philosophy of fresh, coastal-inspired Southern cooking beyond their dining room on Oak Street. Since opening in 2009, the restaurant has been known for its oysters, seafood gumbo, fried crab claws, duck confit and Southern-style charcuterie. Entrées include red snapper, fried chicken, pork chops, steak and pot roast, with desserts such as white chocolate bread pudding and pistachio cake.

Located at 121 Oak St., Dyron’s Lowcountry is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Reservations are available at dyronslowcountry.com.

Tickets for Harvest on Hoyt are $200 each or $1,600 for a table. For details, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.