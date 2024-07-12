Spotlight: Brick & Tin

× Expand Courtesy of Brick & Tin Mountain Brook's Brick & Tin opened its doors in 2014.

Mountain Brook’s Brick & Tin has been serving carefully curated farm-to-table dishes for just over a decade.

Owned by chef Mauricio Papapietro, the restaurant features an exposed brick wall, a bakery that makes fresh bread for both Brick & Tin locations and a full-service, U-shaped bar made from reclaimed oak. The first of the two locations opened in 2010 in a century-old building in downtown Birmingham at 20th Street North, followed by the Mountain Brook spot in 2014.

Embodying what Papapietro calls “classic contemporary, or rustic refined” decor, Brick & Tin, found at 2901 Cahaba Road, is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Their menu offers a collection of paninis, soups, salads and small plates. They intentionally look to source ingredients from local sellers and place importance on foods free of hormones, artificial chemicals and other additives.

“Meats prepared here are humanely raised in pastures and free-roaming ranges. Our purveyors are serious enough about this to pursue and obtain animal welfare certification,” reads their website. “We care about our local farmers and support farming that is responsible and sustainable. By doing so, we may help ensure that future generations can share in the same bounty you find before you.”

Their current sources include Snow’s Bend Farm and Belle Meadow Farm in Tuscaloosa, Boys Harvest Farm in Cullman, Petals from the Past in Jemison and Joyce Farms Chickens in North Carolina.