Spring container gardening class offers hands-on planting experience

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a Spring Container Gardening workshop on Friday, April 10, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Adventure Classroom.

Led by horticulturist Terry Phillips, the hands-on class will teach participants how to select plants for spring containers and care for them using the “filler, thriller, spiller” method. Attendees will create their own container garden to take home.

Phillips, who works in the Kaul Wildflower Garden, brings experience from several Birmingham nurseries and a focus on native plants and ecology.

The cost is $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers, which includes a $35 supply fee. Participants are encouraged to bring garden gloves.

Registration can be found at bbgardens.org/event/spring-container-gardening.