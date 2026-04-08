Spring Plant Sale offers wide selection at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its annual Spring Plant Sale on Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The sale will feature hundreds of plants, many grown and nurtured by volunteer groups at the Gardens. Proceeds support the Friends’ mission to protect, nurture and share the Gardens with the community.

The event will take place on the Formal Lawn and in the Hill Garden and is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a portable cart or wagon, and payments will be accepted by check or credit card only.

Friends members will have early access during a preview sale on Thursday, April 16, from 1-5:30 p.m.