Spring Plant Sale set for April 17-19

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens Spring PlantSale will be April 17-19 at Brookwood Village. × 2 of 2 Expand Staff photo. Birmingham Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale information. Prev Next

EDITOR'S NOTE: With the ongoing cancellation of events and activities due to the new coronavirus, we at Village Living recommend people check with event organizers and websites to verify if an event is still happening before making plans to go. We tried to remove any events from our calendar that we knew had been canceled or postponed indefinitely as of press time.

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale will offer over 10,000 plants April 17-19 at Brookwood Village.

This will be the 51st plant sale and sixth at Brookwood Village. The sale will run Friday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will take place under the big tent in the upper Macy’s parking lot. Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will be able to shop early April 16 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Mindy Black, director of communications and marketing for the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, said proceeds benefit the ongoing supervision and enhancement of the Gardens, educational programs and outreach activities.

Black said this is a great way to jumpstart your spring gardening.

“This sale is a wonderful opportunity to kick-start your spring garden, whether you’re a longtime gardener or just getting started,” she said. “The plants that you’ll find at the sale are specially selected for our region and lovingly tended by more than 400 volunteers, many of whom are master gardeners, so you’ll have a chance to talk with experts while also supporting a great cause.”

Tickets will be on sale at bbgardens.org/springplantsale, and memberships will be available at bbgardens.org.