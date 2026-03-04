St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl planned across Birmingham

× Expand Submitted Official Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl

A St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl will take place Saturday, March 14, beginning at Dread River Distilling Company. Check-in will be held from 4-6 p.m., with participating venues open for the crawl from 4-10 p.m., followed by a mid party and after party that runs until midnight.

The event will include stops at more than six Birmingham-area bars and is expected to draw hundreds of participants. Attendees will receive a stadium cup, green and gold party beads, a keychain bottle opener lanyard and a crawl badge with drink vouchers and a map of participating locations. Tickets also include two to three drinks or shots and access to crawler-only drink specials and food specials at select venues.

Professional photographers will capture the festivities throughout the evening, which will conclude with an after party featuring a DJ.

Tickets start at $24.05 and are required. Participants must be 21 or older with valid identification. For more information or tickets, visit crawlwith.us/birmingham/stpattys or facebook.com/events/794938300379152.