St. Patrick’s Day dish gardening workshop planned at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a St. Patrick’s Day Dish Gardening workshop on Tuesday, March 17, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Outdoor Classroom.

Led by Allison Creel of Blue Rooster Farms, the hands-on class will guide participants through creating a seasonal dish garden using hardy indoor plants, spring bulbs and themed decorative elements. Creel will also share tips on how to care for indoor plants and keep them thriving.

Blue Rooster Farms, a Shelby County U-pick flower farm, grows dozens of flower varieties using sustainable practices and without synthetic chemicals.

The class is open to beginners and experienced plant lovers alike, and all materials are provided. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers, which includes a $35 supplies fee.