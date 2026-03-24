Statue to Statue 15K returns with challenging course through Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Track Club

The Birmingham Track Club will host the 34th annual Ellis Porch Statue to Statue 15K on Saturday, April 4, beginning at 8 a.m.

Often referred to as the “South’s Toughest 15K,” the point-to-point race starts near Vulcan Park and finishes near the Statue of Liberty replica in Mountain Brook’s Crestline Village. The course winds through scenic neighborhoods and features rolling terrain, steep climbs and a fast downhill finish.

Runners are encouraged to park at the finish line and take advantage of transportation provided to the starting line before the race.

Registration is $60, with prices increasing after April 2 at 11:59 p.m. Participants who register by March 22 are guaranteed a race shirt.

For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/StatuetoStatue15K.