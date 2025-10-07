Still time to join the table at Harvest on Hoyt, Oct. 19

There’s still time to reserve your seat at the table for one of Mountain Brook’s most memorable community events.

Harvest on Hoyt, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce’s signature community supper, returns Sunday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Hoyt Lane.

Presented by Finch Fine Wines, the evening begins with a cocktail hour from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a multi-course, family-style dinner prepared by Dyron’s Lowcountry. Guests will gather at one long table running down the center of Hoyt Lane, sharing a fall meal, conversation and the spirit of community connection.

Now in its second year, the supper was designed to bring neighbors together while supporting the next generation of leaders. Proceeds benefit Leadership Mountain Brook, a partnership between the city, Chamber and schools that funds student-led projects.

Last year’s program brought two projects to life, raising more than $11,000 and investing it back into the community.

More than 100 tickets have already been sold, and the Chamber hopes to reach its goal of 200 attendees.

Tickets are $200 per person or $1,600 for a table. Sponsors include Finch Fine Wines, Bryant Bank, Pinnacle Bank and Cahaba Village.

To reserve your seat or learn more, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.