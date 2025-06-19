City to resurface several streets this summer

×
Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook
The city of Mountain Brook has begun summer construction projects, including the resurfacing of several city streets.
The streets below will be resurfaced by Dunn Construction this summer:
- Cahaba Road (Easy Street to Mountain Brook Parkway)
- Colchester Road (Northcote Drive to Overton Road)
- Country Club Circle
- Country Club Place
- Fairway Drive (Country Club Road to Cahaba Road)
- Hastings Road (Southwood Road to Overhill Road)
- Montcrest Drive (Montevallo Road to West Montcrest Drive)
- Montevallo Lane (Montevallo Road to Richmar Drive)
- Montevallo Terrace (Montevallo Road to Park Lane)
- North Woodridge Road (Overton Road to Sedley Drive)
- Overton Trail (City Limit to Overton Road)
- Park Lane (Montevallo Lane to Mountain Park Drive)
- Somerset Circle (Fairway Drive to Lane Park Road)
- Spring Street (Jackson Boulevard to Euclid Avenue)
- Stoneridge Drive (Colchester Road to Overton Road)
- Stone River Road (Old Leeds Road to Wilderness Road)