Student Showcase returns to Crestline Village

Mountain Brook Schools’ annual Student Showcase event is back again this year, highlighting student achievements and classroom learning across all grade levels.

Set for April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Crestline Village, the showcase event offers an opportunity for students and teachers to share their projects and educational experiences with the community.

“This event is special for many reasons, but most importantly, the community gets to not only see but experience the learning going on in our schools,” Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicy Barlow said. “Additionally, there is unique ownership the students and teachers take in sharing their learning and their work with the community. It’s mutually beneficial and a great opportunity for our school system to show the community we are for them.”

Mountain Brook Schools expects to have over 60 tents featuring students from all grade levels presenting a wide range of work, from sidewalk chalk art to AP calculus lessons.

Members of the community can engage with students as they showcase their academic projects and interactive demonstrations.

Student musical groups, bands, and other performers will also take the stage throughout the event, providing entertainment alongside the academic presentations.

The school system was founded in 1959 and serves around 4,400 students across six schools — four elementary, one junior high, and one high school. The district ranks among the top 100 STEM schools and is the highest-performing non-magnet school in Alabama.