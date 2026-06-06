Students can earn service hours at Cahaba River Walk volunteer project

× Expand Photo by Olivia Burton. Cahaba River Walk Trash Can The new cans will be similar to those at Cahaba River Walk, but they will have domed lids to keep out rainwater.

Mountain Brook Parks & Recreation will host a volunteer service project at Cahaba River Walk Park, 3529 Overton Road (near Liberty Park), on Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The project, part of O’Neal Library’s Summer of Service series, is open to students entering grades 7-12 and offers participants the opportunity to earn volunteer service hours while helping improve the park.

Volunteers will work alongside library and Parks & Recreation staff to assemble steps and build a gravel path aimed at making portions of the park easier to navigate. All project supplies will be provided.

Participants are asked to wear old clothes, including a shirt and long pants, along with closed-toe shoes suitable for outdoor work. Organizers also recommend bringing sun protection and a filled water bottle. Gloves, cooling towels and lunch are optional.

Registration is appreciated but not required. In the event of rain or severe weather, the project will be canceled.

For more information and registration, visit oneallibrary.org/event/16635136.