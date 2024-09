Does your family have a fun Thanksgiving tradition, or a secret family recipe you wait to devour each year? If the answer is yes, we want to feature you in our November edition.

For a chance to be featured, send a photo of you and/or your family celebrating Thanksgiving from years past to sowens@starnesmedia.com. Be sure to include your name and those of anyone in the picture, the year it was taken, the story behind it and include "Village Living Thanksgiving" in the subject line.