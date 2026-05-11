Summer camp lets children explore plants and cultures from around the world

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host “Grab Your Passport,” a four-day summer camp for children ages 4 through rising third graders, from May 26-29, from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

The camp will introduce children to plants, climates and cultures from around the world through hands-on exploration of the gardens. Participants will visit the Japanese Garden, Conservatory, Dunn Formal Rose Garden and Kaul Wildflower Garden while learning about ecosystems ranging from deserts and tropical regions to European-style landscapes and African savannas.

The cost is $160 for members at the family level and above and $200 for nonmembers.

Learn more and register at bbgardens.org/event/grab-your-passport.