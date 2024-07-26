× Expand Photo courtesy of Lane Parke Lane Parke is hosting their Summer Happiest Hour on Aug. 1, 2024.

Summer Happiest Hour is back at Lane Parke on Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held on the green in front of Lady Bird & Jeni’s, featuring drink selections and small bites form the shopping center's restaurants.

There will also be local pop-ups and a shopping pass to some of the retailers so participants can sip and shop simultaneously. The first 25 attendees will receive a complimentary drink ticket.

For more information, visit https://www.laneparke.com/event/summer-happiest-hour-2/.