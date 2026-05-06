Summer Reading Carnival and fun run to kick off season at Crestline Fields

× Expand Image courtesy of O'Neal Library

The O’Neal Library’s Summer Reading Carnival and Thomas Hughes Brinkley Memorial Fun Run will take place Sunday, May 17, from 3-5 p.m. at the Crestline Elementary Fields.

The afternoon begins with the one-mile memorial fun run at 3 p.m., inviting children and families to walk, run, bike, scoot or stroll through a neighborhood course starting at the fields. Carnival festivities will follow immediately afterward and continue through 5 p.m.

Activities will include train rides, face painting, game booths, a rock-climbing wall, bounce houses, crafts, music and popcorn. The Mountain Brook Fire Department will also make an appearance to help cool off attendees.

The event is hosted by the Junior Women’s Committee of 100 and serves as a kickoff for the library’s summer reading program while the library undergoes renovations.

Wristbands costing $25 include a T-shirt, while supplies last, and access to all carnival activities. Wristbands and individual activity tickets also will be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds benefit the O’Neal Library Children’s Department.

The event will be held rain or shine. More information and tickets are available at oneallibrary.org/event/16327156.