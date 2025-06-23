Summer safety for your furry friends

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Shiloh, a Jack Russell Terrier mix belonging to The Homewood Star Editor Sarah Owens, enjoys time in the summer sun.

With summer in full swing, the calendar is full of sunny days and sweltering heat. While you bask in the air conditioning or take a dip in the pool to cool off, don't forget to protect your furry friends from the hot temperatures too.

The rising temperatures can be dangerous for cats ands dogs, but the Greater Birmingham Humane Society has shared tips on how to keep you pets safe this summer.

"Dogs and cats should not be left outside when temperatures reach the 80s and higher. A good rule to follow is that if it is too hot for you, it is probably too hot for them," reads their Summer Weather Tips page.

According to the GBHS, dogs can suffer from skin damage after just one minute of skin exposure to asphalt. If it is 77 degrees outside, the asphalt can be as high as 125 degrees.

Some steps you can take to make sure its safe for your pet to walk:

Place a hand on the pavement or sidewalk and leave it there for 7 seconds. If it is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for your dog.

Avoid walks when temperatures are at their highest.

Try to walk in grassy or shaded area.

Invest in booties for your pup to wear when walking on pavement/asphalt.

If pets are outside, they should always have access to cool water and shade. Also, never leave your pet in an unattended vehicle. Temperature can rise above 100 degrees in minutes, leaving animals in a life-threatening situation. If you see a pet in a hot car, call 911 and immediately try to locate the owners.

If you see a dog outside that does not have adequate shelter, food or water, contact local law enforcement and ask for a welfare check for the animal. Contact animal control to report homeless or stray pets.

Whenever you contact law enforcement or animal control, provide details of what you saw, when you saw it, where it happened and who was involved if you know.

Click here to learn more about how to report suspected animal abuse and neglect.

Click here for educational materials on summer weather tips for pets.