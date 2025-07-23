Sunday last day to establish residency for 2025 municipal election

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook. Sunday, July 27, 2025 is the last day to establish residency in order to vote in the 2025 municipal election on Aug. 26.

Sunday is the last day for an individual to establish residency in Mountain Brook if they wish to vote in the city's 2025 municipal election on Aug. 26.

If you have recently moved to Mountain Brook and have nor updated your voter registration, a first time voter needing to register, or an established resident wishing to check your voter registration status, click here.

The last day to register to vote is Aug. 12.

Learn more about how to vote and other key deadlines here.